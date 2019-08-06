Delta Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $376,470 as Stock Declined; Agf Investments Position in Rogers Communications (RCI) Has Lifted by $11.26 Million as Shares Rose

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 88,634 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 92,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 3.71M shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) by 108.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 212,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 408,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99 million, up from 196,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 175,996 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 392,849 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $238.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY) by 49,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,572 shares, and cut its stake in Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).