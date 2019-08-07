Delta Asset Management Cut Stake in 3M Co (MMM) as Stock Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 148,127 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78 million, down from 154,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $163.71. About 3.32M shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 107,107 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 117,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,000 shares to 12,802 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 6,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

