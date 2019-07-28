Delta Asset Management Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position as Share Value Rose; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Value Rose, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Upped Stake by $1.02 Million

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 6,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,838 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 14,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF; 24/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into LaSalle Hotel Properties in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Vlll; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone bids for Spain’s Hispania for 17.45 euros a share; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS AND AMERICASMART TO COMBINE TO FORM THE WORLD’S LARGEST OWNER AND OPERATOR OF PREMIER SHOWROOM SPACE; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 16/04/2018 – Blackstone to embark on $4.6bn corporate shopping spree in Japan; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to invest about 60 pct of its $4 bln Asia-focused fund in India – Mint

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.66% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 90,800 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 10,200 shares. Grassi Inv Management holds 4,100 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division reported 0.94% stake. Stifel Financial Corp reported 859,204 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr invested in 0.08% or 23,346 shares. Hills Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 32,523 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd reported 56 shares. Albion Gp Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.95 million shares. Meyer Handelman reported 283,559 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Proffitt & Goodson has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 19,346 shares. Essex Investment Management Llc stated it has 127 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 29,340 shares.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 24,300 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).