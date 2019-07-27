Delta Asset Management Cut Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Valuation Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 36,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.00M, down from 836,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Antipodean Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 2.7% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Diversified Tru Company holds 5,821 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited holds 968 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 7,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goodnow Investment Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 168,740 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Buckhead Capital Ltd accumulated 268,152 shares. Caprock Grp reported 25,998 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.68 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Lc accumulated 92,502 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 13,406 are held by Wheatland Advsr. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 32,021 shares. Schroder Grp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Madison Inc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FreeWheel and Centro Partner to Give Agencies a New End-to-End, Automated Solution for Digital Media Campaigns – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 944,126 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Compton Ri has 4.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 199,004 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 29,201 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 8,548 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Texas Money holds 20,261 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 11.44 million were accumulated by Fil Limited. Bernzott Cap Advsr holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 308,652 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 132,758 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 175,609 were reported by Bainco. Bellecapital International Limited has 3.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,613 shares. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Qs Investors Ltd reported 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).