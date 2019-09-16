Delta Asset Management Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; 12 West Capital Management LP Boosted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position

12 West Capital Management Lp increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 179.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 12 West Capital Management Lp acquired 472,000 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The 12 West Capital Management Lp holds 735,000 shares with $53.33 million value, up from 263,000 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $9.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 862,244 shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS

Delta Asset Management Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc acquired 5,322 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 153,449 shares with $26.60M value, up from 148,127 last quarter. 3M Co now has $98.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam readies webcast series on pipeline programs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Commences APOLLO-B Phase 3 Study of Patisiran – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why The Medicines Company Shares Jumped 13.8% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/03/2019: ALNY, EMMA, AZN, CDTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $14500 highest and $70 lowest target. $117.89’s average target is 40.87% above currents $83.69 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Perform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 828 shares. Gabelli Funds accumulated 7,500 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Platinum Mgmt stated it has 22,655 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1,343 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 215,000 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 5,121 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Managers Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,061 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 398,928 shares. The Luxembourg-based Artal Grp has invested 1.17% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 152,687 shares. Products Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.6% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 79,915 shares. Skylands Cap Llc accumulated 1,090 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Perritt Cap has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rmb Capital Management Llc reported 5,478 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co has 0.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 237,344 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Park National Oh reported 192,590 shares. Holderness Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perella Weinberg Capital Management LP invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, State Bank Of Hawaii has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,783 shares. First Advisors LP owns 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 449,059 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 1.94 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,171 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 1,194 shares. New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.