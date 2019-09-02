Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)

Both Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) are each other’s competitor in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Apparel Inc. 23 0.38 N/A 0.98 19.47 KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.32 N/A 0.34 7.54

Table 1 highlights Delta Apparel Inc. and KBS Fashion Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KBS Fashion Group Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Delta Apparel Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Delta Apparel Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than KBS Fashion Group Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Delta Apparel Inc. and KBS Fashion Group Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Apparel Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.1% KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delta Apparel Inc. and KBS Fashion Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.4% of Delta Apparel Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Apparel Inc. -1.91% -18.25% -21.29% -19.76% 13.54% 10.5% KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82%

For the past year Delta Apparel Inc. has 10.5% stronger performance while KBS Fashion Group Limited has -12.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Delta Apparel Inc. beats KBS Fashion Group Limited on 11 of the 10 factors.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.