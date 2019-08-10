Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Contrasting side by side

Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Apparel Inc. 23 0.37 N/A 0.98 19.47 Capri Holdings Limited 41 0.87 N/A 3.59 9.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Capri Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Delta Apparel Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Delta Apparel Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Capri Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delta Apparel Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Apparel Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.1% Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5%

Volatility and Risk

Delta Apparel Inc.’s 0.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Delta Apparel Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Delta Apparel Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capri Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Delta Apparel Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Apparel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Capri Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 103.23% and its average price target is $63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Delta Apparel Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 7.4% of Delta Apparel Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Capri Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Apparel Inc. -1.91% -18.25% -21.29% -19.76% 13.54% 10.5% Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14%

For the past year Delta Apparel Inc. had bullish trend while Capri Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Capri Holdings Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Delta Apparel Inc.