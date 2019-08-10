Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Contrasting side by side

Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delta Apparel Inc.
|23
|0.37
|N/A
|0.98
|19.47
|Capri Holdings Limited
|41
|0.87
|N/A
|3.59
|9.92
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Capri Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Delta Apparel Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Delta Apparel Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Capri Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Delta Apparel Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delta Apparel Inc.
|0.00%
|5%
|2.1%
|Capri Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|24.4%
|10.5%
Volatility and Risk
Delta Apparel Inc.’s 0.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.
Liquidity
Delta Apparel Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Delta Apparel Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capri Holdings Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Delta Apparel Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Delta Apparel Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capri Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Capri Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 103.23% and its average price target is $63.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 67% of Delta Apparel Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 7.4% of Delta Apparel Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Capri Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delta Apparel Inc.
|-1.91%
|-18.25%
|-21.29%
|-19.76%
|13.54%
|10.5%
|Capri Holdings Limited
|-3.05%
|2.15%
|-17.6%
|-17.04%
|-46.21%
|-6.14%
For the past year Delta Apparel Inc. had bullish trend while Capri Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Capri Holdings Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Delta Apparel Inc.
