Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fundha (GOF) Sellers Increased By 123.28% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.61% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. DLA’s profit would be $4.37 million giving it 8.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Delta Apparel, Inc.’s analysts see 384.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 52,365 shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) has risen 18.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.99% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fundha (NYSE:GOF) had an increase of 123.28% in short interest. GOF’s SI was 110,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 123.28% from 49,400 shares previously. With 167,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fundha (NYSE:GOF)’s short sellers to cover GOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 142,709 shares traded. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) has declined 4.08% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.51% the S&P500.

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded active wear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $142.80 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Branded and Basics. It has a 20.19 P/E ratio. It provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including specialty stores, boutiques, department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S. military.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $439,858 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $69,230 was sold by HUMPHREYS ROBERT W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Delta Apparel, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 1,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt holds 0% or 14,150 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset accumulated 75,601 shares. Ancora Limited stated it has 33,830 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 150,295 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). 68,719 were accumulated by Bragg Financial Advsr Inc. Kennedy Cap Inc accumulated 30,427 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 581,906 shares. 13,603 were accumulated by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Earnest Prns Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 2,564 shares. Perritt Capital has invested 1.06% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 85,258 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co owns 29,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

