Delta Apparel (DLA) Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Has Trimmed Position; As Hasbro (HAS) Share Price Rose, Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Trimmed by $452,200 Its Position

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.28. About 455,065 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 14/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB’ Corporate Credit Rating On Hasbro; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 23,467 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. DLA’s profit will be $3.32M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

