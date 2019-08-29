Delta Apparel (DLA) Holder Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stock Value Rose While Apg Asset Management Us Decreased by $20.65 Million Its Holding

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 1,938 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31 million, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 308,840 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0% or 714,813 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). 41,030 were accumulated by Weber Alan W. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,371 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2,204 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 33,830 shares. Citigroup holds 8,203 shares. Eam Invsts Limited accumulated 0.18% or 32,400 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Inc has 802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc has 127,328 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 13,603 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 150,295 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd holds 29,802 shares. Northern Tru holds 45,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 181,266 shares stake.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 698,074 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $43.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% or 950 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc holds 355,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd reported 2.52 million shares. 739,200 were reported by Weiss Multi. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) stated it has 11,724 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer National Co Tx stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Blair William And Co Il reported 38,518 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.4% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 109,032 shares. Essex Services invested 0.1% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Community Bank Na holds 355 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com stated it has 341,775 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Management Ltd has 1.72 million shares. 370,605 are held by Loomis Sayles L P. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).