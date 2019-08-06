Delta Airlines (DAL) Stake Held by Buckingham Capital Management Inc; Jet Capital Investors LP Lifted Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $10.65 Million as Share Price Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (DAL) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 319,445 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50M, up from 303,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 2.60 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. 5.37M shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, worth $265.23 million.

