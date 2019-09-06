Delta Airlines (DAL) Position Upped by Lee Danner & Bass Inc; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lifted Chevron (CVX) Holding by $2.06 Million; Stock Value Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 16,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 78,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, up from 61,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 3.59M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 4.75 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA

