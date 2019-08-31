Delta Airlines (DAL) Market Valuation Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Has Increased by $799,374 Its Holding; Valmont Inds (VMI) Holder Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.05 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (DAL) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 319,445 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, up from 303,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.02M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 90,969 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.62 million for 14.48 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

