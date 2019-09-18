Delta Air Lines New (DAL) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bank Of The West Trimmed Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (DAL) by 82.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 23,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 28,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 1.79M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 11,670 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 13,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $190.7. About 620,773 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 29.80 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,100 shares to 63,533 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

