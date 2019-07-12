Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Reaches $61.57 52-Week High; Magellan Health Services (MGLN)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) hit a new 52-week high and has $63.42 target or 3.00% above today’s $61.57 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $40.66B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $63.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.22 billion more. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.57. About 4.18 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%

Magellan Health Services Inc (MGLN) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 85 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 70 trimmed and sold holdings in Magellan Health Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 23.20 million shares, down from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Magellan Health Services Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 57 Increased: 53 New Position: 32.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $265.23 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06M was made by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 13 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.66 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Airline and Refinery. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $20.92 million for 20.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.50% EPS growth.

Starboard Value Lp holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. for 2.37 million shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 112,875 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 2.94% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The California-based Engaged Capital Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 17,200 shares.

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the healthcare management business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare segment engages in the management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program services; management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management; and the integrated management of physical, behavioral, and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations comprising individuals with serious mental illness, dual eligibles, long-term services and supports, and other populations with unique and often complex healthcare needs. It has a 133.4 P/E ratio. This segment provides its healthcare services through its comprehensive network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, and ancillary service providers.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 105,559 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500.