Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is a company in the Major Airlines industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.46% of all Major Airlines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Delta Air Lines Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 16.07% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Delta Air Lines Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines Inc. 0.00% 33.40% 7.60% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Delta Air Lines Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines Inc. N/A 57 9.06 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

Delta Air Lines Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.40 2.70

$70.71 is the average price target of Delta Air Lines Inc., with a potential upside of 21.91%. The potential upside of the rivals is 67.66%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Delta Air Lines Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delta Air Lines Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Air Lines Inc. -3.36% 5.62% 6.75% 21.42% 13.48% 22.32% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year Delta Air Lines Inc. has weaker performance than Delta Air Lines Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Delta Air Lines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.63 and has 0.59 Quick Ratio. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delta Air Lines Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Delta Air Lines Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Delta Air Lines Inc.’s competitors beat Delta Air Lines Inc.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, and professional security and training services, as well as aviation solutions to third parties; vacation packages to third-party consumers; and aircraft charters, and aircraft management and programs. As of February 2, 2017, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.