Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Major Airlines companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delta Air Lines Inc. has 90.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.46% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Delta Air Lines Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 16.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Delta Air Lines Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines Inc. 0.00% 33.40% 7.60% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Delta Air Lines Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines Inc. N/A 55 9.06 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

Delta Air Lines Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Delta Air Lines Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 3.33 2.93

$70.5 is the consensus target price of Delta Air Lines Inc., with a potential upside of 21.47%. As a group, Major Airlines companies have a potential upside of 59.32%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Delta Air Lines Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delta Air Lines Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Air Lines Inc. -3.36% 5.62% 6.75% 21.42% 13.48% 22.32% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year Delta Air Lines Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Delta Air Lines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.63 and has 0.59 Quick Ratio. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delta Air Lines Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that Delta Air Lines Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Delta Air Lines Inc.’s peers beat Delta Air Lines Inc.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, and professional security and training services, as well as aviation solutions to third parties; vacation packages to third-party consumers; and aircraft charters, and aircraft management and programs. As of February 2, 2017, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.