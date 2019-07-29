Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake by $10.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Valuation Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lifted by $554,600 Its Stake

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 3.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And Co New York owns 4,970 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Benjamin F Edwards owns 7,120 shares. Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Manhattan accumulated 18,667 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited holds 0.08% or 12,775 shares in its portfolio. 325,000 were reported by Loews Corporation. Jnba Advisors holds 338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cna Fincl has 1.65% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 130,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Greenwood Capital Assocs Llc owns 44,068 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 15,400 shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 1.67% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 317,760 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 42,599 shares. Moreover, At Bank has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,840 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 313,007 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 25,600 shares. 35.23M were reported by Blackrock. Camarda Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 48 shares. Stephens Ar reported 51,525 shares. Nokomis Limited Liability has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Snow Management LP has 4,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 26,865 are owned by Signaturefd. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Intact Inv Mgmt Inc owns 0.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 92,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.14% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.25% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 7.51 million shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.94 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.