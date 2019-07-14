Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Holder Dsc Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $494,656 as Stock Price Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,341 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56 million, up from 220,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95M shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service invested in 0.17% or 14,782 shares. Moreover, Barbara Oil Company has 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hilltop Holdg owns 1.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 81,365 shares. Fiera Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fmr Ltd Co owns 63.11M shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 1.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 147,638 shares. Cap City Tru Communication Fl invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 43,323 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs accumulated 44,674 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt owns 2.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 81,138 shares. 32,775 are held by Moneta Group Inc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. 3,865 were reported by Sigma Inv Counselors Inc. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Credit Invests Limited holds 3.18% or 50,000 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,212 shares to 328,864 shares, valued at $36.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,898 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital reported 8,250 shares. Lincoln stated it has 5,268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ironwood Limited Com holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 313,007 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 750,495 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has 9,658 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.12% or 26,865 shares. The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gargoyle Advisor holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 12,327 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 37,918 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc reported 34,430 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Management reported 13,400 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Burney reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. The insider BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743. The insider West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06 million.