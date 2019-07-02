Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Holder Dsc Advisors LP Decreased Stake by $10.71 Million as Shares Rose; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Stock Value Rose While 683 Capital Management Decreased by $19.77 Million Its Stake

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 433,173 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 5.62M shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irsa Propiedades Comerciales by 87,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,700 shares, and has risen its stake in On Deck Cap Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. 21,000 shares were sold by West W Gilbert, worth $1.06 million. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743.

