Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake; Mondelez International (Call) (MDLZ) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Increased Its Stake

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (Call) (MDLZ) by 516.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 141,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 168,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 27,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 1.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 1.41 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.52 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.