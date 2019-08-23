Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose While Alleghany Increased Stake; Silverback Asset Management Holds Position in Mattel (Put) (MAT)

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 3.39 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 4.00 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout; 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 21/05/2018 – MATTEL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Also Become Chairman; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.48M shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $178.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 161,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

