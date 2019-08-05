Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Position by $36.82 Million; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Wedbush Securities Has Raised Stake by $304,425

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 27,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 19,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.74 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 44,420 shares to 19,721 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.71 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.