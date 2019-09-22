Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Price Rose While Clark Estates Raised Position by $3.36 Million; As Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Valuation Rose, Westend Advisors Cut by $11.73 Billion Its Position

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 84,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 243,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.97B, down from 327,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 6.18 million shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Has Disney Created a $12.99 Cable Killer? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

