Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake Maintained by Berkshire Hathaway Inc; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.95 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 1,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.69M, up from 57,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $15.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1976.43. About 2.98 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 70.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 billion, up from 65.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 3.07M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 664 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 3,589 shares. 816 were reported by Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt. Ami Invest Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 273 shares. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 183 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 69,076 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 35,981 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Management Inc has invested 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 4,915 shares or 1.12% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 77,862 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Central Asset And Mgmt (Hk) invested 15.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hendley invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,353 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 19,528 shares to 94,206 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Telephone Enterprises (NYSE:CTL) by 59,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,316 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and Other Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FinancialBuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending July 12th, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines CEO: ‘Great Start’ To New Year – Benzinga” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $324,598 worth of stock was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Monday, March 11. 5,185 shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S, worth $249,743 on Monday, January 28.