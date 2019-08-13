Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake Held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Davidson Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 8,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 536,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, down from 545,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 39.30 million shares traded or 54.73% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 7,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 42,294 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 34,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 4.79M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation has 1.38 million shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 391,881 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1.82% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 325,027 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Telos Capital Management Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,647 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 58,487 shares. Brandywine Glob Lc holds 8.32M shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc, a New York-based fund reported 22,213 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc invested 3.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 14,049 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.80 million shares. Cortland Mo holds 7,746 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 199,879 were accumulated by Keystone Fin Planning. Lockheed Martin Mngmt owns 265,500 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 6,824 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 53,681 shares to 233,769 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 13,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 20,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 243,633 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 75,599 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alphamark Ltd Co reported 301 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 572,607 shares. 853 were accumulated by Jnba Fincl Advsr. Suntrust Banks holds 462,671 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.3% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 1,456 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 14,859 shares. Moreover, Cap Advsrs Ok has 0.57% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset invested in 1.14% or 52,643 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.