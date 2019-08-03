Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake Held by Goodhaven Capital Management Llc; First Long Is (FLIC) Valuation Declined While Zacks Investment Management Raised Its Stake

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.68 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 233.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 89,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 128,114 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 38,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 62,471 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $.17 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The First of Long Island (FLIC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Federal Life completes conversion to stock company OTC Markets:FLFG – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The First of Long Island (FLIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap invested in 0.15% or 29,462 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co stated it has 670,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 302,534 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Crawford Counsel Inc owns 104,446 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 6,105 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 20,164 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intll Grp Inc has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Diamond Hill Inc reported 582,753 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd stated it has 5,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Zacks Inv has invested 0.06% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Banc Funds Ltd Com accumulated 0.43% or 264,475 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 137,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources invested 0.03% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $63,373 activity.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,416 shares to 617,241 shares, valued at $86.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 44,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap reported 15,010 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 12,899 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 333,174 shares. Moreover, Blue Edge Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 20,966 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 0.12% or 4,569 shares. Moreover, Amer has 0.35% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 76,048 shares. Loews stated it has 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability reported 65,120 shares. Gm Advisory Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,613 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,378 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 358,675 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 4,446 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).