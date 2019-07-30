Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Position by $607,614 as Market Value Rose; Roumell Asset Management Increased Its A10 Networks (ATEN) Position

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 194,704 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 10/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TAKES 20 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDER A10 CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 21; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Investigation Focused on Time Period of 4Q of 2015 Through 4Q of 2017; 03/05/2018 – Gemspring Capital Completes Acquisition of A10 Capital; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks,; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California…; 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. — ATEN

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 11,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,588 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 80,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 1.05 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s 4 Airline Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “American Airlines Earnings: Plenty of Problems, but Signs of Progress – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & GOL’s Bullish Q2 Unit Revenue View, HA in Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 2.06 million shares. Trust Department Mb Bank N A has 720 shares. Birinyi Associate holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 7,000 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,272 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 4,866 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.00M are held by Stifel Corp. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.67% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Natixis Advsrs LP has 180,976 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.25% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 7.51 million shares. Asset One Limited owns 89,827 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank & holds 0.05% or 8,598 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 52,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Aviance Capital Management Lc owns 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 10,643 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 1,143 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 63,406 shares to 134,880 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.96 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A10 Networks Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards for 5G Security and DDoS Protection – Business Wire” on March 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Media Alert: A10 Networks Demonstrates Zero-Day Automated DDoS Defense and AI-Driven Security at Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “A10 Networks to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A10 Networks -11.5% after Q1 misses despite narrower losses – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A10 Networks Thunder® Convergent Firewall Selected for 5G Network Deployment by Major Japanese Mobile Carrier – Business Wire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 964,770 shares to 403,400 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.