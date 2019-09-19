Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder U S Global Investors Lowered Position by $12.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Parthenon Trimmed Position

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 222,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 148,529 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, down from 370,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 4.04M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 161,326 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.69M, down from 165,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 4.58M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 250,925 shares to 255,375 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 38,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E).

