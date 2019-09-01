Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Lifted Holding; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.26 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 267,931 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.02M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,650 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.21% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership holds 210,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Philadelphia Communications stated it has 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Dallas Securities reported 0.73% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.26% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 1.60M shares. 5,666 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 19.34M shares. 52,388 were reported by Utah Retirement. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cls Limited Liability Com holds 669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.37% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 1.13M shares. 81,999 are held by Usca Ria Llc.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares to 290,716 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

