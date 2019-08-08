Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Increased Its Position; Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 60,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 151,750 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, up from 91,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 2.07M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 1.68M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Advisors Limited Com accumulated 132,079 shares or 4.04% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Liability reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ghp Investment Advsr Inc holds 7,445 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 12,642 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Westend Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.45% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Provise Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,258 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.17M shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated accumulated 4,296 shares. 48,000 are held by Assets Invest Lc. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Advisor Prtnrs invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ipg Investment Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 2,745 shares to 20,234 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 11,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,104 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income T (ETX).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Galapagos Deal: GLPG Stock Rockets Higher on Gilead Stake – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Fincl reported 16,786 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.06% or 1.97M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 254,473 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 10,500 shares. Boys Arnold accumulated 10,650 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt owns 33,429 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 1,085 shares stake. 11,091 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Com. State Street Corp reported 0.09% stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 6,309 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 4,997 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sound Shore Management Ct has invested 3.25% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Brandywine Limited owns 2.26M shares. 350 are held by Qci Asset Management Ny.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delta Is Dropping Singapore Flights as It Pursues a New Asia Strategy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Delta Air Lines to slash flights at Tokyo Narita Airport for Haneda – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calls Pop on AAL; DAL Earnings in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. West W Gilbert sold $1.06M worth of stock or 21,000 shares.