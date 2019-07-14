Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Bb&T Has Lowered Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Holding as Share Value Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95 million shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 36,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.07 million, down from 247,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) by 18,407 shares to 148,390 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 106,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares to 198,211 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 5.37M shares worth $265.23M. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of stock.

