Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Holding; As Workday Cl A (WDAY) Market Value Rose, Capital World Investors Has Upped Its Position by $180.86 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 941,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.30 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Workday Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 873,821 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 3.25 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S. West W Gilbert sold $1.06M worth of stock or 21,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 1.83 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 460 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 12,736 shares. Boston owns 13.73 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Co Na reported 0.23% stake. Advisory Services Net Limited Co holds 0.02% or 6,064 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 84,300 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman has 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 65,546 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Selway Asset Management reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 5,476 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 150,129 shares. First Dallas reported 19,688 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares to 557,089 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7.82 million shares to 7.47M shares, valued at $472.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,000 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 12 sales for $60.86 million activity. Fernandez Gomez Luciano also sold $573,755 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider DUFFIELD DAVID A sold $150,233. On Wednesday, January 9 Bozzini James sold $5.40M worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 32,250 shares. Dermetzis Petros sold $570,465 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15. Sisco Robynne had sold 6,048 shares worth $996,435. On Thursday, January 10 the insider Shaughnessy James P sold $799,643.