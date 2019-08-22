Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding; Grubhub (GRUB) Share Price Declined While Marathon Partners Equity Management Boosted Position

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 720,999 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 13,661 shares. 12,257 were reported by Scotia Cap Inc. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Blackrock has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Horizon Invests Limited Co stated it has 15,084 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% or 317,848 shares. Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 3.99% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Philadelphia Trust has 0.06% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,126 shares. Olstein Mngmt Lp holds 1.51% or 177,200 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Knott David M stated it has 57,500 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv owns 114,479 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nomura reported 0.24% stake.

