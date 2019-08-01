Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Dsc Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding; As Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Share Price Rose, Holder Scholtz & Company Has Lowered Holding

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 6.48 million shares traded or 24.61% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc analyzed 6,692 shares as the company's stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $44.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 725,277 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.26 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. The insider West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06 million.

