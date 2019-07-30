Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $36.82 Million; As Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Market Value Declined, Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Upped Position

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 2.08M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 1.80M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,076 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,425 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA).

