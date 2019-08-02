Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.72 Million; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Decreased Stake

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by 58.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 19,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 14,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 33,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $284.39. About 759,373 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 33,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 161,220 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 194,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 5.75M shares traded or 10.49% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd has 0.16% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 9,658 shares. Cap Investors has 0.06% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4.77 million shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.18% or 292,328 shares. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Los Angeles Management Equity holds 272,593 shares. 6,339 are held by Miles Cap. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc invested in 1.14% or 52,643 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 33,685 shares. California-based Savings Bank Of The West has invested 1.47% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fjarde Ap holds 9,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). James Inv Rech reported 91,143 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 851,583 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & GOL’s Bullish Q2 Unit Revenue View, HA in Focus – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Delta Earnings: DAL Stock Pops on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Plans More Growth in Boston, Challenging JetBlue – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.73 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by West W Gilbert.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 41,766 shares to 135,564 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,668 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare completes acquisition of Meridian – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WellCare to hire 300 in North Carolina – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Health Plans Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Lc reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 8,382 shares. Pitcairn Co stated it has 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Pictet Asset Limited has 24,676 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 77 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Inc reported 2,704 shares. 125 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 31 shares. Conning stated it has 770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 308,284 were accumulated by Frontier Capital Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. 4,994 were accumulated by Penn Mngmt. 1.77 million were accumulated by Ww. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 49,838 shares.