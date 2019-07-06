Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Boosted Its Holding by $274.15 Million; As Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) Stock Value Rose, Advent International Trimmed Its Holding

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 70.91M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 billion, up from 65.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 4.85M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 5.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836.60M, down from 10.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athleticainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 1.42M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.20 million shares to 53.65M shares, valued at $2.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. 5,185 shares valued at $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 35,000 shares to 188,000 shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.