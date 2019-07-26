Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Alleghany Raised Position; Haverford Financial Services Maintains Position in Disney Walt Productions (DIS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,366 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 70,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.20M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45 million, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.78 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 18,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability owns 31,400 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 10,500 shares. Sit Invest Associate Inc reported 0.39% stake. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gluskin Sheff Associate reported 0.87% stake. Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 1.15% or 203,076 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 8.30 million shares. California-based Ssi Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Raymond James And stated it has 1.67 million shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc accumulated 2.09 million shares. 7,576 are held by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 51,525 shares.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 355,000 shares to 562,000 shares, valued at $192.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 744,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $1.06M were sold by West W Gilbert. Another trade for 5,185 shares valued at $249,743 was made by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Foundation Advsrs holds 385,065 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp stated it has 1.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Comm holds 1,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 623,894 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ruffer Llp holds 14.64% or 5.13 million shares. 3,670 were reported by Bristol John W And Comm Inc. Hexavest has invested 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fairfield Bush And has 17,277 shares. Hendershot Invests reported 94,662 shares stake. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,915 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 51,449 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Community Savings Bank Na holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,146 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Lc has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares to 27,029 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,099 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.