Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shareholder Alleghany Raised Holding by $16.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Stock Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Holding

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45 million, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 4.22M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 23,703 shares as the company's stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 114,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 90,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 82,711 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Old Line Bank to Host Family Carnival During Celebrate Damascus Festival – GlobeNewswire" on July 13, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Old Line being acquired by West Virginia bank in $500M deal – Baltimore Business Journal" published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Old Line Bank to Host Family Fun Event During Celebrate Damascus Festival – GlobeNewswire" on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Why Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 4,517 shares to 161,915 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 38,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,583 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $55,049 activity. 182 shares were bought by Shah Suhas R, worth $4,898 on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Investors Shouldn't Fear Buffett's "Silent Warning" on Stocks – The Motley Fool" on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal" published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Could Excessive Pessimism Be Delta Air Lines Shareholder's Best Friend? – Seeking Alpha" published on April 07, 2019

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.48 million shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $178.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 744,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.