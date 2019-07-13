Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Value Rose While Invesco LTD Has Lifted Stake by $6.54 Million; Rgm Capital Upped Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $3.05 Million as Stock Value Declined

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 128,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.08M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95M shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 14,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 426,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.26M, up from 411,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 103,653 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on May 03, 2019

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & GOL's Bullish Q2 Unit Revenue View, HA in Focus – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019