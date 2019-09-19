Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Boosted Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stake

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 42,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 146,534 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 104,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 1.60 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 EPS 86c-EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12 billion and $839.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.70 million shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $89.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 46,000 shares to 891,000 shares, valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings.