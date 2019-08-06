Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose While Bronson Point Management Raised Position by $1.05 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Lincoln National Has Raised Holding by $333,520

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 3.92M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 68,707 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 10.10 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 13,404 shares to 50,452 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 8,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,684 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.