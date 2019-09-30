Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position Maintained by Cyrus Capital Partners Lp; Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $17.50 Million; Valuation Declined

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 3.47 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.62 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.79. About 2.31M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.3% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.38% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Everett Harris And Comm Ca accumulated 4,505 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 825,016 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management holds 12,485 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 7,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Limited holds 239,740 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt Corp has 8,892 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,177 shares. Comm Savings Bank holds 574,520 shares. Bell Fincl Bank stated it has 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares to 184,000 shares, valued at $112.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tower Lc (Trc) reported 29,971 shares stake. Stifel Corporation reported 0.16% stake. Riverhead Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Earnest Ltd invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cyrus Capital Partners LP has 1.91M shares for 12.93% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.03% or 16,987 shares. 22,011 were reported by Natl Pension Ser. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.22% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Korea Investment holds 0.22% or 916,200 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Saturna Capital Corp invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.41% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 6.00M shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 22,109 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.29% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).