Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position Maintained by Alleghany Corp; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Position by $2.97 Million

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48M, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 737,243 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 18,668 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, down from 24,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $532.78. About 55,886 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,806 shares to 26,694 shares, valued at $50.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 34,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,998 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 26,380 shares to 118,480 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa Pn Adr by 44,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).