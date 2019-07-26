Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position Has Boosted by Alleghany Corp; Victory Capital Management Has Increased Its Adtran (ADTN) Position

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45 million, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 37,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.28M, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.94M market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 181,277 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has risen 11.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares. 5,185 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $249,743 were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 188,000 shares to 136,640 shares, valued at $160.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 10,944 shares to 207,060 shares, valued at $55.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 67,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.