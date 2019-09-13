Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose While Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding by $843,584; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Wills Financial Group Raised by $380,493 Its Stake

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 15,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 44,269 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 59,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 780,121 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, up from 1,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1842.63. About 626,561 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.64 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.