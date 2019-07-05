Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose While Bank Of The West Boosted Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Northeast Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,247 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.12M, down from 284,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 23,296 shares as the company's stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,477 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 220,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 3.25M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23,730 shares to 8,093 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,203 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,811 shares to 206,784 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

