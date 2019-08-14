Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding Upped by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj; Perritt Capital Management Increases Holding in Profire Energy Com (PFIE)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 52,820 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 2.43 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 83,723 shares to 298,850 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bg Staffing Inc Com by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,900 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Corp Com (NYSE:GHM).