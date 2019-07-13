Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding Held by Stelliam Investment Management Lp; As Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Has Cut Position by $55.70 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.16 million, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 746,022 shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 396,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95 million shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.94 million shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $224.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 4.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 39.24% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $65.27 million for 27.64 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

